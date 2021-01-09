When booking a restaurant reservation, you’re not alone if you rarely bother looking at the menu anymore. Much more important? The socially distant seating situation. The 2021 motto is: Serve whatever you want, as long as there’s a heater blasting on my face.

Luckily, these Greenpoint restaurants and bars are so good, you don’t have to stress that you’ll be served a meal or cocktail that doesn’t satisfy. And you’ll stay warm will drinking and eating too! Check out these seven excellent heated spots, many of which take reservations so you can plan a cozy, and safe, evening out on the town.

Keg and Lantern

Keg and Lantern had a heated backyard years before it was… you know, necessary. Keg and Lantern is a sports fanatic’s favorite. The heated outdoor garden is not only covered, it’s also adorned with big screen TVs so you can watch a game and escape reality for a few hours. It serves up American food and perhaps the best chicken tenders in the neighborhood. On your way out, pick up a growler to-go from its impressive list of brews created on-site. Reservations are accepted.

El Born

El Born is a great spot for Barcelona-style tapas, cocktails, and wines. Order a few shared plates in the heated garden and spend a few hours pretending you were actually able to travel somewhere this year. If you really want to feel fancy, try the pre-fixe chef’s menu for only $45. Reserve a table via Opentable.

Broken Land

If this place took reservations I’d be there literally every night. Unfortunately, these tables are first come, first serve for cocktails only. But if you’re able to snag a table, it’s worth the wait. The backyard has heaters above every table and each table is separated by thick plastic partitions, so you’ll get extra warmth and protection from the patrons sitting around you. Tip: order the Old Fashioned or one of the warm cocktails.

Cozy outdoor space at Broken Land

Le Fanfare

Le Fanfare’s back yard features individual heated greenhouses, complete with sliding doors. It’s a perfect date-night spot for someone you’re already quarantined with, since there’s not much air flow shared between the two people dining in. Le Fanfare serves up homemade pastas and Italian specialties. Reserve a table via Resy.

Lake Street

This Minnesota-themed dive bar serves up no-frills cocktails and beers with a freshly-installed heated backyard. This is a great Greenpoint spot to take your Tinder date since there’s open air and you probably don’t know where they’ve been yet. Warm cocktails, like a hot toddy, are also served to-go, if you need one for the road.

Fornino

This Neo-Neapolitan pizza spot has a green garden complete with plants, brick walls for ambiance, and calming yellow-bulb string lights. They also have heaters, so you can add a bottle of Italian wine to go with your pizza that you normally enjoy on your couch. Italy in Greenpoint? We’re in. Reserve a table via Yelp.

Pheasant

Pheasant is a Mediterranean spot where you can order focaccia, a fried chicken sandwich, and heartier dishes like chicken over rice. The backyard features roof coverings, open walls, and heat lamps. Try the Conservas Braseadas, Güeyumar’s tinned sardines served with bread.