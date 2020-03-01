The First Nationally Touring Hard Seltzer Fest Comes to Greenpoint

Hard seltzer lovers, rejoice! Seltzer Land, the first nationally touring hard seltzer festival, will come to — where else — the Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble Street) on May 16. Guests will bask in the bubbly, spending the afternoon tasting over 100 hard seltzer varieties while indulging in foods from local hotspots like Mao’s Bao, Fornino, and others. Attendees will dance to live music and enjoy one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, while sipping on hard seltzers from iconic national and beloved local brands. Select hard seltzers brands participating include White Claw, Corona Hard Seltzer, Bon & Viv, Willie’s Superbrew, Crook & Marker, Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water, SeekOut Real Hard Seltzer, and Itz Spritz to name a few.

Tickets starting at $29 are now on sale. There will be two sessions: a brunch session from 12:30 – 3:30 PM and an afternoon party from 5 – 8 PM. VIP ticket holders will get to enter 30 minutes early through an expedited line. In addition, VIPs will enjoy access to an exclusive lounge, full 12oz can, complimentary food samples, and more. Come get fizzy!