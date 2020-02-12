Art, music, and bondage: Trip N Draw comes to The William Vale

Get ready for an evening of live music and drawing in an immersive art experience. Hosted by Etta Shon, Trip N Draw comes to The William Vale (111 N 12th Street) on February 25 from 7-9 PM. Electric cello and drum duo Live Footage will be improvising their lush tunes as our models pose in bondage looks by Chaos Theory. Art by Etta Shon will be projected live. Leave your stress at the door and be ready to be lifted into a meditative state as you lose yourself in the music and focused drawing.

Drinks and art materials will be provided, and there’s absolutely no art experience necessary. Tickets to this unique event are $25 and can be found here . More info can be found below:

Organization Name: Etta Shon Art Contact Email: [email protected] Website: instagram.com/ettashonarts RSVP Mandatory: Yes