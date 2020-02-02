Music exchange comes to Dobbin St

Trade your albums, share your stories, take home new music: on February 22, Greenpoint event space Dobbin St (64 Dobbin Street) is hosting its first-ever Music Exchange. From 12 to 6 PM, attendees will find LPs, 45s, cassettes, audio electronics, instruments, books, and memorabilia ephemera, encompassing all aspects and musical genres. See more about the hip venue here on their Instagram.

The idea is to bring together, under one roof, the most dedicated seller/collector music enthusiasts in Brooklyn and beyond. Stop by for a special day dedicated to a true and intimate exchange of music. This is a free event, open to the public and for all music fanatics. Dust up those old albums and converse with fellow music lovers!