Have thoughts on the Oscar noms? So do these Greenpointers

Posted by Billy McEntee |

Oscar season is upon us, and with it come opinions aplenty about the snubs (there are many), surprises (just a few), and — most importantly — the hot takes. Podcaster, neighbor, and local comedian Stewart Fullerton invites Greenpointers Arts Editor Billy McEntee on the air to discuss this year’s Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 8 PM EST.

In the hour-long episode on Stayin’ Humble with Stew — previously featured in our Thursday Spotlight series — Stewart and Billy dive into their thoughts on this year’s Best Picture nominees (why is Joker included?) and everything from the state of Rebel Wilson’s career to the armed burglary of Jennifer Lopez’ robbed Oscar. On a more poignant note, these cultural omnivores also lament the heavy and misogynist implications of the all-male nominated Best Director category. Tune in for some opinions and laughs, and listen here!

About Billy McEntee

Billy McEntee has been fortunate to work for arts non-profits in Boston, Denver, Berkeley, and now New York. His writing has appeared in The Brooklyn Rail, Vanity Fair, American Theatre, HowlRound, Observer, and others. He's usually getting wine at Dandelion or eating cookies at Archestratus.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *