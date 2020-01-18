GosT Comes to Knitting Factory on February 12

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, one of the most electrifying (and scariest?) contemporary bands comes to the Knitting Factory (361 Metropolitan Avenue) in Williamsburg. GosT will be on tour supporting his most recent full-length album Valediction, which came out this past October. With the release of Valediction, the metal synthwave producer breaks the mold by mixing 80s synth, guitar, gothic vocals and blastbeats that’s propulsive enough to compel the stodgiest of underground metal fans to dance instead of mosh.

Last year Century Media Records welcomed the mysterious producer known as GosT to their roster. GosT embodies the character of Baalberith on his propulsive synthwave solo project, channeling his fascination with the occult, John Carpenter, and 80s slasher flicks. As a teenager he played in metal bands, but eventually drifted toward electronic music which would later become the foundation of his powerful synthwave/retrowave sound. With its haunting atmosphere and aesthetics, influenced by the blackest corners of the metal world, his music quickly garnered GosT a loyal following within the rock and metal community worldwide. Apart from playing his own headlining tours in North America and Europe, he has performed with the likes of Black Dahlia Murder, Power Trip, Khemmis, Havok, Skeletal Remains, Carpenter Brut, and Pallbearer.

Tickets for February 12 are available for purchase here