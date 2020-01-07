Got Oscars fatigue? Indulge in some classics at Nitehawk

Feeling overwhelmed by all the buzzed-about movies at the height of awards season? Consider tossing those cares away and indulging in some classics, playing all winter long at Nitehawk in Williamsburg (136 Metropolitan Avenue). See the full deets below!

SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE

A dinner and a movie presentation with James Beard Foundation Greens NYC

January 10 – February 1

After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah (Ross Mallinger). When Jonah calls in to a talk-radio program to find a new wife for his father, Sam grudgingly gets on the line to discuss his feelings. Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a reporter in Baltimore, hears Sam speak and falls for him, even though she is engaged. Unsure where it will lead, she writes Sam a letter asking him to meet her at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day.

Menu

Popcorn with Old Bay Seasoning and Butter

Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon with Chanterelles, Parsnip-Carrot Purée, and Crab Beurre Blanc

Berger Cookie with Seattle Coffee Tiramisu

CHERRY 2000 (35mm)

Thursday, February 13 at 9:30pm

The Deuce Series

The Deuce Bozos celebrate Valentine’s Day with released-only-on-video CHERRY 2000, the futuroid love story made in 1987 but set in 2017!

In the future, a man travels to the ends of the earth to find that the perfect woman is always under his nose. In this sci-fi adventure, a futuristic bounty hunter goes on a mission to find a robot replicant of a rich man’s short-circuited wife.

When successful businessman Sam Treadwell (David Andrews) finds that his android wife, Cherry model 2000 (Pamela Gidley), has blown a fuse, he hires sexy renegade tracker E. Johnson (Melanie Griffith) to find her exact duplicate. But as their journey to replace his perfect mate leads them into the treacherous and lawless region of The Zone, Treadwell learns the hard way that the perfect woman is made not of computer chips and diodes, but of real flesh and blood!

And here are the other features happening this week:

WIZARDS (35mm)

Thursday, January 9 at 9:30pm

Friday, January 10 & Saturday, January 11 at Midnight



Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12 at 10:45am

Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12 at 11am