Eckford Street Studio offers pay-what-you-can classes in January
Community Week is coming to Eckford Street Studio! The local art studio is kicking the new year off with pay-what-you-wish classes for babies and toddlers from January 7 to 11. See the full schedule and further information below:
Tuesday 1/7
ARTLAB Original (2.5–4 years), 10:30–11:15 AM
ARTLAB Storytime (6–18 months), 12:30–1:30 PM
Wednesday 1/8
ARTLAB Junior (15 months–2.75 years), 10:30–11:15 AM
ARTLAB Storytime, 12:30-1:30 PM
Thursday 1/9
ARTLAB Junior, 10:30–11:15 AM
ARTLAB Storytime, 12:30–1:30 PM
Saturday 1/11
Family Open Studio (1–5 years), 9:30–11:30 AM
ARTLAB Storytime, 12:30–1:30 PM
More info about each class can be found on our website here: https://www.esscp.org/
artlab
Feel free to reach out with questions, either by calling us at 347-464-6929 or via email at [email protected].