Before Held Space became Greenpoint’s home for healing practices, it was just an idea that nurse practitioner Laura Temple would dream about: a place where she could see her patients, offer them the opportunity to be part of a broader community and explore different healing modalities, all while building a network of providers.



“I noticed my patients weren’t following through with my referrals to practices like yoga, art workshops or volunteer work, not because they weren’t interested, but because they didn’t feel safe,” says Temple. “I wanted to build a space where they felt safe enough to try something new.”



As a nurse practitioner operating her practice solo, she frequently felt the isolation that many wellness entrepreneurs can relate to, something the pandemic only intensified. In 2022, that long-held vision for healing through community became a reality with the opening of Held Space.



Through September 15, 2026, Held Space is offering 20% off the first month of membership with code GREENPOINTERS.



Today, Held Space is home to several full time practices, including Laura’s private practice, Temple Psychiatry. Group classes such as yoga, breathwork, creative arts therapy, and more regularly take place in the space’s Gathering Room, a large sun-drenched studio on the top floor of the historic landmark building at 960 Manhattan Ave.



The Gathering Room is surrounded by communal areas for members to hang out and smaller rooms where various providers house their practices full time, including Flossie McCall Acupuncture, Empower Chiropractic, and Moving Souls Therapy. With various classes across a range of modalities, the schedule and offerings are shaped by the local, women-led small businesses who have made their professional home there.

You don’t have to be a wellness provider to enjoy Held Space—offerings shared on the public calendar are for anyone who is interested in exploring movement or creative practices, and membership options are available for those who are looking to land within a like-minded community. Whether that’s through a community membership with unlimited access to members-only events, or a residency membership for those who want a consistent space to share and grow their work, Held Space offers a place to belong and connect.



There’s an openness to how people gather here, too. Through Sunday Service, members can use the Gathering Room free of charge to host donation-based events, fundraisers, or free offerings for the community. Since their inception in 2022, there have been countless fundraisers and thousands of dollars raised for local charities, like the Brooklyn Community Kitchen.



In a time when connection can feel harder to come by, Held Space continues to center on something simple: being together, and creating space for the layers of life in all its forms.



Through September 15, 2026, Held Space is offering 20% off the first month of membership with code GREENPOINTERS.



Held Space is Greenpoint’s home for healing practices, offering group classes in yoga, breathwork, and creative therapy; co-working, events, and more opportunities to connect. Held Space is open from 7am-10pm, 7 days a week for members; and

by appointment only for non-members. Get 20% off the first month of membership with code GREENPOINTERS! Location: 960 Manhattan Ave, 4th Fl, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Website: https://heldspacebk.com/

Instagram: @heldspace.bk