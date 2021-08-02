A vacant corner formerly known as Lulu’s is becoming a new restaurant! Sereneco will debut in Greenpoint at 113 Franklin Street on the corner of Greenpoint Ave in late August.

Located on the ground floor of Greenpoint’s historic Pencil Factory building, Sereneco plans to be a warm and relaxed neighborhood restaurant designed to put guests at ease.

The menu, spearheaded by Executive Chef Dennis Hong (Lincoln Ristorante, Le Bernardin, and Fenwick Hospitality Group), is seasonal American with some Italian influences . It will walk the line between approachable and elevated. Ingredient-driven and nourishing, with vegetables at the forefront, Sereneco will offer an all-day menu from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and a dinner menu from 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Weekend brunch will also be offered, as well as well-composed sandwiches, salads and sides from a charming take-out window open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., perfect to transport to Transmitter park down the street.

Owner, operator, and beverage director Billy Van Dolsen (former operations director of Fenwick Hospitality Group) and partner Jim Nawn (former owner of Fenwick Hospitality Group), worked closely with Carpenter + Mason and Cocozza Group to bring the bright and airy space to life. Pulling inspiration from Usonian architecture (Sereneco means Serenity in Esperanto, the language associated with the Usonian movement), the 70-seat restaurant boasts gorgeous 20-foot ceilings with skylights. Natural materials and greenery are used throughout. Paying homage to the original structure, the team are preserving the raw brick, beams, concrete floors, and other authentic touches. The focal point of the restaurant is the welcoming 25-foot white oak bar. Outdoors, a 25-seat sidewalk cafe will extend Serenoco to the heavily trafficked corner of Franklin St.

Sereneco will serve a custom blend of coffee and espresso developed in collaboration with Bushwick’s Spectrum Coffees. The tea will be sourced from In Pursuit of Tea, Matchaful and Dona, and kombucha comes courtesy of Greenpoint neighbor, Mombucha. The bar program will feature balanced and elegant cocktails (both spirit-forward and non-alcoholic), local draft beer, and organic wines, primarily biodynamic and natural from small producers.

v

Sereneco aims to offer an unpretentious respite for Greenpoint locals and visitors alike.