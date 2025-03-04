Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.) is taking some time off for a little TLC.

The local Lebanese market, cafe, and caterer recently announced on Instagram that they are closing the store for the month of March in order to upgrade the kitchen, due to the success of the catering and cafe side of things. They plan to reopen on April 1.

Chef Edy Massih first opened the eponymous store in 2020, taking over from the long-standing Maria’s Deli, where he was a regular customer. The spot quickly earned a local following for takes on Lebanese classics like cheesy flatbreads, kale tabbouleh, and a variety of mezze.

As a regular lunchtime visitor, I don’t know what I’m going to do without that couscous salad for a few weeks, but I trust it will be waiting for me come April.