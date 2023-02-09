Our annual Valentine’s Market is back this Sunday and while we LOVE the space at the Greenpoint Loft, 5th Fl inside 67 West for its soaring wood beam ceilings and prewar details, the entire building is a treasure trove of beautiful spaces, and on that day, a number of studios and shops are joining in on the neighborly celebration of love to open up to visitors.

So while you are here, be sure to meander around and support your local makers and small businesses!

Right behind the building, the lot opens up into one of the most beautiful views of the East River and the NYC Skyline and Skyline Drive will be open for business showing movies right around when the sun will set. VIP tickets include the option to write a personalized message right on screen and a bouquet from floral designer Maria Christina.

4TH FLOOR

The Beauty Compound (Suite 424) is a creative beauty studio that offers artisanal brow services, skincare treatments, and permanent make-up. Head one floor down and check out their carefully curated timeless furniture and vintage artwork.

3RD FLOOR

Elpida Vintage (Suite 340) is a uniquely curated vintage furniture, art & home decor shop. Offering services ranging from interior decorating, sourcing, event staging, prop & studio rentals, and in-person sales. Elpida Vintage will be offering 14% off all purchases during the Greenpointers Valentine’s Market! v

2ND FLOOR

RENEWFINDS (Suite 214) is carefully curated design studio who specializes in unique timeless furniture and vintage artwork. Rising prop house with growing rental collection catering to set and creative directors across all industries. Stop by to see some of the best

Inside 2568 Inc. (Suite 235) authentic cowboy boots and Goodyear Welt shoes are made. Eeehaw!

THE GROUND LEVEL

The Marianella Market (83 West St) is hosting a “Love to Love Ya” party. Sip on pink negroni’s, eat some candied delights, edibles by High Toned, and pick up some custom painted one of a kind gifts.

Celebrate Greenery Unlimited‘s 4th year since opening their lush plant design shop on 91 West St. Mention “Greenpointers” in-store for a 10% discount.

Visit the Ilegal Mezcal HQ (38 Greenpoint Ave) to hang out, shop, and learn more about mezcal. 100% of merch profits go toward their community partners. You can also bring cold weather clothing to donate to NYC area shelters and refugees. Then, come upstairs and try out the Ilegal Mezcal Cider Margarita that we will be serving at the bar inside our market!

My Plastic Heart (40 Greenpoint Ave) is a Designer Toy Store and Gallery. They specialize in limited edition art and collectibles.

Get your Valentine’s bouquets by Maria Christina and check out her design studio and shop on the ground floor of 67 West! Tantalizing floral arrangements are peppered throughout plus get free love advice and the most entertaining conversation over a glass of wine. Projection screen for Superbowl will be up.

Next door, Greenpoint Trading at 65a West St is stocked with creative seasoning blends and rubs that will spice up any situation. We’ll be using their mulling kit for making mulled wine upstairs on the 5th Fl during our market!