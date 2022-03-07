Like billions of people around the world, my friends and I living on Clifford Place here in Greenpoint watched in horror as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine began to unfold and hundreds of thousands of refugees fled Ukraine with little more than the clothes on their backs. Given the rich Polish history of the neighborhood, it made immediate sense to us to find a way to raise much-needed money for the humanitarian situation unfolding in Poland. Within two days we started a fund-raising drive called Neighbors Uniting for Neighbors in Need, which has a GoFundMe site that will channel money collected locally to Caritas, the largest charity organization in Poland, with financial stewardship provided by the Polish and Slavic Credit Union.

Caritas has a long history of helping Ukrainians and became the first organization to offer humanitarian assistance after Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. With numerous sites around Ukraine and Poland, it manages about 1,000 centers specialized in social assistance, medical and educational care. Approximately 100,000 Caritas volunteers will provide daily support to Ukrainian refugees, helping them to find food, shelter, and medical care. Caritas also runs 180-day care centers for children and six refugee and migrant centers, a number that is certain to grow as Poland struggles to welcome hundreds of thousands of refugees.

Jennifer Cooper, who works for the United Nations Women’s division, is the lead organizer of this initiative. She said, “I have worked for the UN for more than 20 years, so I understand how important it is to select the right partner when making donations. My friends and I also wanted to give to an organization that is working directly with people arriving in Poland. We trust Caritas, because it has years of experience around the world helping people in crisis situations, including refugees. They have a strong base in Poland, and are also working in Ukraine. We know that Caritas can get resources into the hands of people when and where they need it most.”

Neighbors Uniting for Neighbors in Need is grateful to Zbigniew Rogalksi of the Polish and Slavic Federal Credit Union for his support of the initiative. He said, “The Polish and Slavic Federal Credit Union has been rooted in the community since the establishment of our first office in Greenpoint back in 1976. The founders wanted to help immigrants who, upon arrival in New York City, wanted to buy houses in Greenpoint but were turned down by the banks. So this fundraising campaign is totally aligned with our history and mission. For this, we are waiving all of our fees and will make sure that the funds are secure. We are very proud to do our part, along with neighbors here in Greenpoint who want to help out in these very difficult times.”

Neighbors Uniting for Neighbors in Need is also grateful to Julia Moak, the publisher of Greenpointers who played a seminal role in bringing people together to make the idea a reality and give a shout-out to Vittoria Zanuso and Ewa Knappik who worked to bring the project to fruition. Maryla Cobb, one of the members of the group, said that the heartbreaking images of suffering women and children compelled her to donate, and she hopes that other members of the community will also contribute to those refugees in such dire need.

