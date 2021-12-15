Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Paper reported that the decision on the proposed expansion of the Greenpoint Energy Center has been delayed again.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation extended their deadline to make a decision on issuing air pollution permits to the proposed expansion of the Greenpoint Energy Center to Feb. 7, 2022. The most recent deadline was Dec. 6 and the initial request was seven months ago.

National Grid is planning to build two new Liquified Natural Gas vaporizers at the Greenpoint Energy Center on Maspeth Avenue. To do so, they need Air State Facility permits from the DEC to replace the existing, more restrictive Title V permit.

In a Dec.1 email to National Grid, DEC permit administrator Stephen Watts said the department is still working on a “responsiveness summary” addressing comments submitted during the project’s public comment period, which ended in December 2020, and at public hearings held in March. “To enable the Department sufficient time to adequately evaluate and address the public comments, we respectfully request National Grid’s mutual consent to extend the time frames,” Watts wrote.

The community has continuously called to reject the expansion. Greenpoint residents have repeatedly petitioned for DEC to reject the permits, concerned about the impact the energy center has already had on the health of the environment surrounding the more than 100-acre facility, and the health of the people who live there.

v

Activists filed a civil rights complaint against National Grid, DEC, and DPS in August. Photo: Kirstyn Brendlen.

Earlier this year, activists and residents sued DEC and National Grid after the department said the project would not have negative environmental impacts. In August, a coalition of local groups filed a civil rights complaint against DEC, National Grid, and the state Department of Public Service, alleging that the three were violating part of the federal Civil Rights Act in constructing the Metropolitan Natural Gas Reliability Project, or the North Brooklyn Pipeline. Specifically, they said DEC had “impermissibly segmented its review,” when issuing the negative declaration about the new vaporizers, and had failed to consider the joint effects of the pipeline and the vaporizers.

In an article from October, the Brooklyn Paper reported that the Greenpoint community again rallied against National Grid’s plan.

Activists rallied outside the Greenpoint Energy Center. Photo: Ken Schles.

In late November, the Brooklyn Paper explained that activists think National Grid’s assessment of the impact of the proposed vaporizers at the Greenpoint Energy Center under state climate law is inaccurate.

Anthony Rogers-Wright, director of the Environmental Justice Program at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, said that the repeated delays imply a denial is on its method. However, with regards to state companies, he doesn’t like to take a position, particularly because he feels the DEC has been inconsistent in imposing a part of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Section 7 of the legislation says that state companies, whereas issuing permits, mustn’t “disproportionately burden deprived communities, and needs to be actively in search of to cut back greenhouse fuel emissions in these communities. For all permits, the legislation mandates bearing in mind whether or not newly permitted tasks can be inconsistent with, or intrude in, the state’s emissions targets. If it would intrude with these targets, the company should present an in depth rationalization of why the project can’t meet these targets and lay out potential alternate options or mitigation measures. If a proof can’t be offered, the permits could also be denied — as was the case in October, when DEC denied permits for 2 separate tasks in Newburgh and Queens.”

Rogers-Wright cited the state’s continued renewal of a Title V allow for a public works campus in Westchester county, regardless of the project’s location in an environmental justice group.

“The reasoning was a bit questionable,” he mentioned. “Unfortunately, I can’t make an inference on that because of how inconsistent they’ve been so far.”

Repeated delays and changes to the plan at Greenpoint Energy Center have been par for the course for the new vaporizers. Reports from an independent monitor appointed to oversee National Grid’s operations as part of a 2019 settlement between the energy company and the state often said the delays were concerning, and that the “in-service” date for the vaporizers had been pushed back several times. The company’s agreement to extend the deadline to Nov. 4, as well as a request for more information submitted by the DEC last summer, cast an uncertain light on the future of the project, the monitor said, whether permits would be granted late or not at all.

“As acknowledged by National Grid, ‘the primary risk to implementation’ of Vaporizers 13 and 14 ‘is not obtaining the necessary permitting for the project, or not obtaining them in a timely manner,’” says the final report.

The application was first marked as “complete” in November 2020, but since then, DEC has repeatedly asked for additional information as the project has developed, and in February, National Grid submitted a revised application after reducing the scope of the project, scrapping plans to install two compressed natural gas heaters on the site.

In July, DEC sent their third request for more information. This one was particularly interesting to local environmentalists. In it, DEC asked that National Grid complete a full CLCPA review of the expansion, the same analysis activists say is incomplete, and that they draft an enhanced “public participation plan,” as required under “Commissioner Policy 29.”

Enacted in 2003, CP29 requires the department to keep environmental justice in mind while reviewing and issuing permits, including analyzing if a project could harm a “potential environmental justice community,” defined as “a minority or low-income community that may bear a disproportionate share of the negative environmental consequences.” DEC’s initial notice of complete application said CP29 did not apply to the new vaporizers. In their letter, DEC said they were writing in response to updates to the department’s “Potential Environmental Justice Areas maps, qualifying definitions, and thresholds.”

National Grid’s Greenpoint Energy Center at the Newtown Creek, seen from the Koscuiuszko Bridge. Phot: Google.

Ruhan Nagra, director of the Environmental Justice Initiative at University Network for Human Rights, who represents Sane Energy in their lawsuit against National Grid, said enforcing the policy so late in the review process does not really comply with CP29.

“It is absolutely insufficient to decide at the end of a public permit process that suddenly this policy applies and therefore National Grid needs to submit this public participation plan and have a public information session, and then somehow presume that National Grid has fulfilled its obligations under CP29 by doing that,” said Nagra. CP29 also requires a “coordinated review,” between city and state agencies involved in the application process, and the DEC is not participating, as far as Nagra knows.

A department representative did not say whether or not that particular review is or will be performed. If one were to be performed, Nagra said it’s likely that the mayor’s office would be another participating agency. National Grid also required permits from the city’s fire department and department of buildings, which have already been granted. But according to a report issued by monitor last summer, the mayor’s office had advised that “direct approval from the Mayor’s office will be needed for National Grid’s projects.”

Nagra explained that there are two kinds of approvals: “ministerial” and “discretionary.” In a ministerial act, a governing agency essentially does not have to use their own judgement, and a permit can be issued if the project checks certain boxes. A discretionary decision requires the agency to examine and weigh out the project before issuing a decision. The FDNY and DOB permits were likely ministerial, Nagra said, and the mayor’s office appears to be treating the Greenpoint Energy Center’s permit application as a ministerial action, and thus won’t take part in a review, something Nagra said was “very, very disputable.” “We think that the mayor’s office also should have done an environmental review, and it should have been coordinated with DEC, that didn’t happen,” Nagra said.