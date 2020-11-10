A new deli window is opening this week in Greenpoint, and animal products aren’t on the menu.

The plant-based sandwiches at Louie’s Luncheonette (233 Eagle St.) showcase hand-made vegan cold cuts developed by Louie Catizone, a co-owner of the local aperitivo company St. Agrestis (also located at 233 Eagle St.).

A window in the same building near the Pulaski Bridge that houses Catizone’s distillery will open tomorrow (11/9) with a menu featuring deli meats to-go priced at $9.99 for a 1/2 lb and 14.99 for 1 lb. Four sandwich options are also available including Cubano and Italian-style sandwiches which range in price from $12 – $13. And to mark the special occasion, Louie’s is offering a free 1/4 lb of deli meat to customers on the opening day.

Catizone worked to perfect renditions of BBQ chicken, ham, pepperoni and turkey using nitrate-free, non-GMO and 100% vegan products, and partnered with Dolly’s Swing and Dive (101 Kent Ave.) for pop-up events over the summer to tests out the sandwiches.

“I had some meat eaters put it up against the actual meat versions, and they said [mine] was more flavorful,” he told Greenpointers last summer.

Louie’s Luncheonette is open Wednesday – Friday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.