Petition Calls For Greenpoint’s PS 132 to “Dismantle Institutionalized Racism”

An online petition circulated by Greenpoint parents that calls for P.S. 132 to “dismantle institutionalized racism” has gained over 3,000 signatures.

The petition urges the Greenpoint school, which teaches Pre-K through 5th grade students, to implement an ant-racist curriculum and to fill vacant teaching position with “Black and Brown applicants until the share of Black and Brown teachers aligns with the proportion of students in the school.”

Demands also include for P.S. 132 to end the school’s Gifted and Talented program and to make all classrooms representative of the student body, “by aligning the percentage of Black and Brown students in each class in the school with the proportion of Black and Brown students in the school.”

Administrators at P.S. 132 allegedly pressured the non-profit orginization PS 132 Parent Teachers Association to remain neutral with social media posts over the Black Lives Matter movement which gained momentum following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to the petition:

On June 3, 2020, the eve of George Floyd’s memorial, the PS 132 Parent Teachers Association posted a black square on its Facebook page listing the names of black men and women murdered at the hands of police, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. That afternoon, the administration of PS 132 phoned the PTA and decreed that the BLM posting was “too political” and instructed the PTA to remain “neutral” on the matter. The school administration then instructed the PTA to post a corrective, “more general” message — one that expressed respect for all lives. We have had enough. We will not be silenced or “neutralized.” We are parents, guardians, alumni and community members of currently-enrolled students at PS 132, The Conselyea School in Brooklyn, NYC. We demand a more just and equitable learning experience for all our students, in particular our Black and Brown students. We are fighting to end inequality at our school and to create an environment of anti-racism. We need racial justice and equity for all in our school, and we need it now.

The most-recent Facebook post from PS 132 PTA in support of BLM was on June 20th promoting a children’s march in Manhattan.

The “All Lives Matter” response to Black Lives Matter is controversial for those aligned with the social and racial justice movement, and the ALM slogan continues to be painted throughout Greenpoint, seemingly in response to the proliferation of BLM murals in the area.

Last week, a man painted All Lives Matter in large letters on Meserole Avenue while getting into an argument with a nearby resident in the process. The Greenpoint resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, personally paid for the immediate removal of the slogan.

On Friday, an ALM tag was discovered on the women’s bathroom building at McGolrick Park and was also quickly painted over.

A children’s march in support of Black Lives Matter is scheduled at McGolrick Park on Friday at 7 p.m., and will meet at Monitor Street and Driggs Avenue.

Mayor de Blasio announced on Thursday that NYC schools will welcome back students for in-person classes in September.