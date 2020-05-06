Have You Seen This Man? Local Mother Fears She Is Being Followed

A North Brooklyn woman and her daughter were allegedly followed to their apartment building this week by a man who they encountered multiple times over the course of a couple of days. The unidentified man was also spotted taking photos at Greenpoint in Williamsburg parks last weekend by multiple residents.

“We met him at the Lot Radio on Sunday and he was trying to hang out with us and taking pictures,” the woman said. “Then we saw him the next day in SoHo, after we walked the Williamsburg Bridge for a couple of hours, in front of a bakery just as we were coming out.”

On Tuesday, the woman and her daughter ran into the man yet again as he snapped photos of people around Domino Park. Thirty minutes later, the man allegedly followed the mother and daughter in his black BMW SUV as they walked down Kent Avenue to their apartment blocks away.

The man goes by the name Andrew, often has a dog with him and is described as approximately 5’10” tall with long sandy brown/grey hair; if you have any information please reach out to the 90th Precinct or Greenpointers .